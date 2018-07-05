Council starts planning process for North Kerry Greenway

By
radiokerrynews
-
On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Kerry County Council has started the planning process for the North Kerry Greenway.

They’ve published the part VIII process – this is where planning is sought for council developments – for the section from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

It takes in the townlands of Ballygowloge, Shanacool, Sluicequarter, Dromin Lower, Kilmeaney, Rathoran, Skehanieran Lower, Shronebeirne, Bunagarha, and Lacka East.


The proposed development consists of the construction of a 10.5km greenway on the route of the disused Great Southern railway line.

The works include clearing vegetation, lifting of any remaining rails, and the laying of a tarmac surface.

Submissions or observations can be made to the council up until the 10th of August.

 

 

