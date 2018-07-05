Council starts planning process for North Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council has started the planning process for the North Kerry Greenway.

They’ve published the part VIII process – this is where planning is sought for council developments – for the section from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds.

It takes in the townlands of Ballygowloge, Shanacool, Sluicequarter, Dromin Lower, Kilmeaney, Rathoran, Skehanieran Lower, Shronebeirne, Bunagarha, and Lacka East.





The proposed development consists of the construction of a 10.5km greenway on the route of the disused Great Southern railway line.

The works include clearing vegetation, lifting of any remaining rails, and the laying of a tarmac surface.

Submissions or observations can be made to the council up until the 10th of August.