Council starts Landscape Character Assessment of North Kerry

Kerry County Council has started a Landscape Character Assessment of North Kerry.

The local authority was responding to questions from Cllrs Mike Kennelly and Jimmy Moloney on the number of wind turbines built in the Listowel and Tralee Municipal Districts.

The Kerry County Development Plan stipulates that until 80% of turbines with planning permission in North Kerry have either been erected or planning has expired, that others won’t be allowed to be developed.

As of the 26th of September, 65% of all turbines with planning permission have been constructed, that’s 83 – 59 of them in the Tralee MD and 24 in the Listowel MD.

The council also says it has started a Landscape Character Assessment, which identifies, maps and describes the character of a landscape, and forms the basis for future decision making.