Council to start clearing vegetation as part of development of North Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council is to start clearing vegetation as part of the development of the North Kerry Greenway.

They say sections of the route from Listowel to the county bounds have become very overgrown, and clearance works are subject to the Wildlife Act, which prohibits vegetation cutting between the 1st of March and 31st of August.

The local authority says it’s now in a position to initiate the clearance works, and they intend to begin this as soon as possible.

The contract for engineering and environmental technical services for the greenway has been appointed to RPS Consulting Engineers.

The council was responding to a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting.