Council to spend €1.5 million bringing vacant houses back into use in Kerry

Kerry County Council is set to spend €1.5 million on bringing vacant houses back into use.

That’s according to the recently adopted Budget 2018.

€1.5 million has been included in Kerry County Council’s Budget 2018 for the purpose of carrying out pre-letting works to vacant properties.

It’s part of a €5.9 million spend on the maintenance and improvement of local authority houses in Kerry in 2018.

There are currently 67 units vacant that can be returned for social housing use, out of a total stock of over 4,200 homes, which represents a 1.59% vacancy rate; this is down from 140 in June 2016.

The council set an annual target of 100 vacant voids to be returned to the social housing stock in 2017; to date, 96 have been completed.

The council is also set to spend €171,000 on maintaining traveller accommodation units.