Council signs contract for housing units in Kenmare

Kerry County Council has announced that it has signed contracts for 22 additional housing units in Kenmare.

The monthly meeting of Kerry County Council heard contracts for the housing units were signed this week.

The 22 new housing units in Kenmare is in addition to the announcement of four additional housing units in Castleisland.

In an update furnished by Director of Housing, Martin O’Donoghue at the monthly meeting, it was outlined the Council intends to commence construction on 99 housing units in total by year end.

A further 197 housing units are planned by the Council for 2018.

It was outlined that Approved Housing Bodies have already undertaken construction on 13 units this year, with a further 37 planned in 2018.

The meeting also heard a request for the development of units by Rathmore Social Action Group has been submitted for consideration.