Council seeks views on new bye-laws for burial grounds in Kerry

People are being asked to make their views known on new bye-laws for burial grounds in Kerry.

The draft Kerry County Council Cemeteries Bye-laws include tighter controls on the erection of headstones, and provide for the interment of cremated remains in smaller plots.

These draft bye-laws for cemeteries take into account societal changes since current bye-laws were adopted in 2010, as well as issues raised by councillors in recent years, particularly on the size of headstones.





Tighter controls on headstones are proposed, with all stonemasons being required to register with the council, as well as increased powers to remove unauthorised monuments.

Concerns were raised by Kerry County Councillors that the bye-laws wouldn’t be in place in time for the opening of the new burial ground in Killarney, as members were fearful precedents would be set with larger headstones.

The draft bye-laws also propose to provide for the interment of cremated remains in smaller plots, and the management of Columbarium walls, which store urns containing cremated remains instead of using a burial plot.

The council is to put the bye-laws out for public consultation, inviting submissions from members of the public; they’ll also issue a copy to stonemasons.