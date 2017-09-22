Council secures land for additional car-parking spaces in Dingle

Kerry County Council has secured land for additional car-parking spaces in Dingle.

The local authority says it has acquired the property by lease agreement, and will soon be starting public consultation as part of the statutory Part 8 planning process.

The council was responding to a question from local Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, who asked if any progress had been made in acquiring lands for car-parking.

Earlier in year Dingle Business Chamber gave a presentation to a meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, saying they feared too little parking along with chaotic traffic could hit Dingle’s tourism industry.