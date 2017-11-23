Council says some motorists ignoring road closure signs on flooded North Kerry route

Kerry County Council says some motorists are ignoring road closure signs on a flooded North Kerry route.

The signage, indicating that the Bog Road between Ardfert and Ballyheigue was closed, was moved to the side of the road this morning.

Some motorists mistook this for meaning the floods had receded and it was passible, however the council is still urging people not to travel on the road.

Several vehicles became trapped in the flood waters this morning, but all have now been removed.

Radio Kerry listener Elaine was one of the motorists that believed the Bog Road was passible earlier, and travelled along it until her car became partially submerged in water.