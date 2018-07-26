Council says ditches outside houses reduce visual impact of developments

Kerry County Council says sod and stone ditches outside new houses in the countryside are in the interest of reducing the visual impact of the development.

The council was responding to a query from Cllr Brendan Cronin, who asked for the condition of planning to be removed.

Cllr Cronin believes these front boundaries with public roads are unsightly, and not appropriate with modern construction.





The local authority says, however, sod and stones ditches as front boundaries reduce the impact on the rural landscape.

They also say these ditches are prudent to maintain natural habitat and biodiversity, and add that extensive areas of concrete capped block walls are often unsightly.