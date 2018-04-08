Council rules out grass collection proposal for Killarney households

A councillor says a municipal grass collecting and recycling facility should be developed for householders in Killarney town.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson raised the issue at the recent Killarney MD meeting.

Aside from Dingle, Kerry County Council’s other waste facilities don’t have composting available.

The council says the proposal would not be feasible due to significant cost and licensing implications.

However, the local authority is encouraging and helping community groups such as Tidy Towns to switch to mulching of the grass which doesn’t require off-site disposal.