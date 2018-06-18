Council to remove no swimming notice from Derrymore beach

Kerry County Council says a sign warning of elevated levels of bacteria in bathing water at a popular beach is being removed today.

On Friday, the council erected a notice warning against swimming at Derrymore Beach which lies between Tralee and Camp.

The notice said there were elevated levels of bacteria.





Kerry County Council confirmed a sample taken last Monday contained sufficiently high levels of E. coli and as a result, it notified the Health Service Executive.

The HSE advised the council to erect the notice warning against swimming.

The council says a sample taken last Friday shows that the water is back to an excellent standard and the sign is being removed today.

It’s not clear what was the source of the bacteria.