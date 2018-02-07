Council refutes claims it’s to blame for Moyvane land line problems

Kerry County Council has refuted claims that it’s to blame for land line problems in Moyvane.

Eir say they’ve a cable fault in the area, and have attempted to fix it by applying to the council for a licence to carry out repairs.

They say they’re awaiting a response from the council, but Kerry County Council says they informed Eir before Christmas that their application wasn’t suitable, and have been waiting for an alternative plan from Eir.

Some people in Moyvane have been waiting six weeks to have their phone connection repaired.

One of those affected is former Labour Cllr Pat Leahy, who says this is a big issue for older people and their home helps.