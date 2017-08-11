Council to raise over €11 million for transport and community projects through development levies

Kerry County Council aims to raise over €11 million euro for roads, transport, community and amenity projects through development contribution charges.

The charges are based on the anticipated cost of future infrastructure in the county.

Over 13 and a half million (€13,570,000) will be necessary for roads and transport infrastructure, including road projects, public lighting and flood relief work.

Almost 15 and a half million (€15,450,000) is needed for community and amenity projects such as cycle and walkways, sports facilities, libraries, burial grounds and school facilities.

Kerry County Council is to apportion 40% of development levy charges towards the costs.

This means the newly adopted Development Contribution Scheme aims to raise over 5 million (€5,428,000) for roads and transport and over 6 million (€6,180,000) for community amenity projects.