Council proposing to close part of road through Ardfert for over two weeks

Kerry County Council is proposing to close part of the road through Ardfert for over two weeks.

It’s to facilitate the construction of a storm sewer through the village for the new Ardfert Sewerage Scheme.

The proposal would see the R551 from Farranwilliam Cross to Glandore Gate in Ardfert closed to public traffic between 8am on Monday the 9th of October and 6pm on Friday the 27th of October inclusive.

Diversions would be in place, and access provided for emergency services, businesses and locals at all times.

The closing date for anyone wishing to make an objection to the closure is next Tuesday, the 19th of September.