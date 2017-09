Kerry County Council is to propose that Cromane be included on the Wild Atlantic Way route.

The local authority was responding to a call from Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill, who asked for an update on the plans at the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting.

The council says Fáilte Ireland will be inviting submissions on the Wild Atlantic Way spine and loops off the main route later this year or early next year, and Cromane will be part of the council’s proposals.