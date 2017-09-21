Council to proceed with plans to build eight council houses in Milltown

Kerry County Council is to proceed with plans to build eight council houses in Milltown.

The plans involve the demolition of an existing stone structure in the town centre, and the construction of the four three-bedroom and four two-bedroom two-storey houses.

The site is bounded to the north-east by the Ballyoughtragh (BAL-OOK-TRA) residential estate, and by the grounds of the Church of Ireland to the south-east.

The development came before the recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District, following a public consultation process.