Council plans to build fourteen houses at various locations

Plans for fourteen houses to be built by Kerry County Council have gone on public display.

The local authority is seeking to build 8 two-storey houses in two terraces, with a mixture of three and four bedrooms, at Bridewell Milltown.

There are also plans to build single storey houses at Pinewood, Killarney, Tullig Beg, Cromane, Ballinakilla Lower and Drom, Glenbeigh and Meanus and Ownagarry, Killorglin.

The plans can be inspected at council offices or online until August 25th with submissions taken until September 8th.