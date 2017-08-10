Council planning to develop new road in Tralee

Kerry County Council is planning to develop a new road in Tralee.

It’s begun a public consultation process on the Ballymullen to Clash Link Road.

It’s to involve the construction of a 6.5-metre-wide carriageway, a 2.5 metre cycle way, and a 2 metre footpath, as well as public lighting.

It’ll go from close to Ballymullen Post Office to the Clash Roundabout.

The plans can be viewed at Kerry County Council’s offices in Rathass and Prince’s Quay in Tralee, or on the council website up until the 22nd of September.

Submissions or observations can be made up until the 6th of October.