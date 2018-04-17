Council-owned recreational facilities have deficit of €3.7 million

Recreational facilities owned by Kerry County Council were running at an accumulated deficit of over €3.7 million in 2016.

The Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre had a deficit of €2.98 million at the end of 2016, the last year for which accounts have been published.

The figures are contained in Kerry County Council’s unaudited Annual Financial Statement for 2017.

The Tralee Bay Wetlands had recorded losses of €755,000, and the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, which is jointly owned by the council and Kerry ETB, had a deficit of just over €5,000.