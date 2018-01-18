Council outdoor staff in Listowel out of work on health and safety claim

18 members of the outdoor staff of Kerry County Council for Listowel Municipal District did not work today.

Radio Kerry understands that the staff did not carry out their duties due to what they claim is a health and safety issue in the workplace.

The staff in question would work on roads the gardening section and on housing maintenance for the Listowel Municipal District area.

The staff have remained outside the council depot in Listowel for the day.

It’s understood they have been in contact with council management at a local level during the day.

It is not known if the staff will work tomorrow or remain outside the depot for another day.

Kerry County Council has told Radio Kerry it does not comment on staffing issues.