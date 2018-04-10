Council opens book of condolences in Killarney for US tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe

Kerry County Council has opened a book of condolences in Killarney for the US tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe.

64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona died in an incident involving a pony and trap on the Gap of Dunloe yesterday.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the incident, which resulted in the pony and trap leaving the road and ending up around 17 feet down an embankment.

Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley spoke to people on the streets of Killarney about the tragic incident.

You can sign the book of condolence in the Killarney Municipal District Office on Main Street, Killarney during office hours.