Council to make submission to Department this week on Dale Road

Kerry County Council will be making a submission to the Department of Transport before the end of this week on the upgrade of the Dale Road.

Also known at the Rathscannel road, it’s the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff; a 2.2km section of the bog road has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

The council was given approval earlier this year to carry out an appraisal, which includes some element of design.





They had to wait for guidelines to be issued before doing this; this has since happened and the appraisal is due to be completed and submitted to the Department before the end of this week.

The details were revealed in response to a question from Ballybunion Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley, who sought an update on the situation.