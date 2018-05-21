Council to make new funding application to restore Tralee-Blennerville Steam Railway

Kerry County Council is to make a new application for funding to restore the Tralee-Blennerville Steam Railway.

The council submitted a proposal to Fáilte Ireland in 2016 to restore the steam railway and upgrade the Blennerville Windmill Visitor Centre under the large capital grants scheme, but they were unsuccessful.

Since then, the local authority has been engaging with Fáilte Ireland and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin regarding the project; outside professional support has also been sought.





The council has been invited to make a revised application when the second phase of funding opens in the Autumn.

The details were revealed in response to a question from Cllr Pat McCarthy at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting on the restoration project.