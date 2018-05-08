Council on Why Main Route into County Will Close for Summer – May 8th, 2018

Paul Curry, senior executive engineer, with Kerry County Council outlined why the Farranfore-Castleisland road has to close from the end of May to August. The Dysert Bridge is being replaced and Paul told Jerry why the work has to be done during the summer.

