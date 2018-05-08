Council on Why Main Route into County Will Close for Summer – May 8th, 2018

Paul Curry, senior executive engineer, with Kerry County Council outlined why the Farranfore-Castleisland road has to close from the end of May to August. The Dysert Bridge is being replaced and Paul told Jerry why the work has to be done during the summer.
Tralee gardaí investigating spate of burglaries
Gardaí are investigating a spate of burglaries in Tralee. Four premises were broken into on Tuesday of last week, the 1st of May. At 2 o’clock...
Dúnbeg Fort to remain closed for foreseeable future
Dúnbeg Fort is to remain closed for the foreseeable future. The Iron Age promontory fort in Fahan, Ventry suffered extensive damage in the winter storms. The...
Kerry Independent TDs remain opposed to Road Traffic Bill despite new bus services
Kerry's Independent TDs say the introduction of new evening and night-time transport services to rural areas hasn't changed their opposition to the Road Traffic...
Healy-Raes and Junior Minister Griffin Take Opposite Sides on New ‘Drink Link’ Bus Service...
Independent TDs Danny and Michael Healy-Rae are part of a group of rural deputies who are opposed to Minister Shane Ross’s new drink-driving bill....
Irish Favourites – May 6th, 2018
