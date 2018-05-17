Council to look for suitable land for off-road cycle track

Kerry County Council is to look for suitable land for an off-road cycle track.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley asked the local authority to investigate the potential of developing a pump track, which involves providing off-road terrain for cycle sport.

She believes it would be an added amenity for both locals and visitors to the county, and is a family friendly sport.

The council says the availability of suitable lands could be an issue, as 30% of Kerry’s landmass is within a special area of conservation, a specially protected area, or a natural heritage area.

The Tourism Officer will, however, continue to investigate suitable lands.