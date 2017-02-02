Council to look at need for community centre in Dingle

Kerry County Council is to look at the need for a community centre in Dingle.

Sinn Féin Councillor Damian Quigg raised the issue at the recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.

He’s calling on the council to commit to work with the various youth groups and organisations in the West Kerry town, which he says are crying out for a community centre to be built.

The council says they’ll engage with the local community, Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, Údaras na Gaeltachta, and NEWKD in relation to the need for a centre in the town.