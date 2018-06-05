Council launches month-long anti-dog fouling campaign

A new month-long campaign on dog fouling has been launched by Kerry County Council and aims to change attitudes and reduce the amount of dog foul across the county.

The new campaign highlights the responsibilities that dog owners have in relation to the collection of all dog foul in public areas.

Through local media and social media, dog owners will be encouraged to clean up after their dogs and will be reminded that on-the-spot fines are applicable where an offence occurs.





A fine of €150 can be applied by a litter warden in such a case.

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr John Sheahan said that the message is clean up after your dog for health, safety and environmental reasons.