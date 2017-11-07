Council investigating report of rats ‘swinging off trees’ in Causeway

Kerry County Council is investigating reports of rats ‘swinging off the branches of trees’ in a north Kerry estate.

Causeway resident, mother-of-two Amy Goggin, first noticed a number of rats near her home over two years ago and reported the matter to the council.

However yesterday Amy’s seven-year-old daughter noticed a number of rats in a tree near their home in Cluain na nAisling.

Speaking on Kerry Today, Amy said the rats were ‘like monkeys, swinging from branch to branch’.

She told Jerry O’Sullivan that she and her two children feel trapped in their own home due to the proximity of the rats:

Kerry County Council confirmed to Radio Kerry that it received a report in relation to the issue and is investigating the matter.