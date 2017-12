Kerry County Council hopes to improve safety at the crossroads in Abbeydorney village next year.

The location has been submitted as a proposal for the 2018 Low Cost Safety Improvement Scheme.

The council was responding to Cllr John Lucid, who was seeking an update on calls for traffic lights.

The Fianna Fáil Cllr says heavy traffic passing through the village is making it difficult for some locals to get about.

The local authority says subject to funding, traffic lights will be considered.