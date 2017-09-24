Council hoping to develop more viewing points along Ring of Kerry

Kerry County Council is hoping to develop more viewing points along the Ring of Kerry.

They acquired lands east of O’Carroll’s Cove last year, and say that if external funds become available they’ll consider enhancing the area.

The council also says it would take advantage of any road widening works by Transport

Infrastructure Ireland on national secondary roads and create viewing areas.

They say a section of the N70 west of Blackwater Bridge between Kenmare and Sneem would be particularly suited to this.

The local authority was responding to a query from Fine Gael Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen.