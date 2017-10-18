Council hopes to get approval next year for works to N69 at Mountcoal

Kerry County Council hopes it’ll get approval next year for improvement works on part of the N69 on the Tralee side of Listowel.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney raised the issue at the recent Municipal District meeting, asking if there had been any response from Transport Infrastructure Ireland on requests for funding for the road.

The council says the condition of the N69 from Mountcoal junction to Listowel has been discussed with TII, and its condition will be brought to their attention again at the next available opportunity.

The local authority says it’s hoped they’ll get approval to prepare a pavement design for this section of road in 2018.