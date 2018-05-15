Council to hold public consultation day regarding proposed North Kerry Greenway

On the Right Track at Kilmorna, North Kerry….Kerry County Council has begun the design development works on the greenway linking the Kerry-Limerick county bounds at Rathoran to Listowel town. During late 2017 and early 2018 the old railway corridor was cleared of vegetation and overgrowth to allow for an assessment of the route from an environmental, engineering and accessibility perspective. Inspecting the progress were Landowners and Staff from Kerry County Council, Monty Falvey, Abbeydorney, John O’Connor, Shrone Beirne, Michael McErney, Eamon Scanlon, Kerry County Council, Denis Stack, Eoghan O’Brien, Kerry County Council, John Moloney, Sluice Quarter, John Fitzmaurice.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Kerry County Council is to hold a public consultation day regarding the proposed North Kerry Greenway.

The event takes place in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Thursday, May 24th from 11am to 8pm.

Maps of the route of the proposed greenway, running along the Listowel – Limerick County Bounds, will be on display for inspection throughout the day.

Kerry County Council officials will be available to discuss aspects of the project on a one-to-one basis with landowners and interested parties during the hours specified.

 

 

