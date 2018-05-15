Council to hold public consultation day regarding proposed North Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council is to hold a public consultation day regarding the proposed North Kerry Greenway.

The event takes place in the Listowel Arms Hotel on Thursday, May 24th from 11am to 8pm.

Maps of the route of the proposed greenway, running along the Listowel – Limerick County Bounds, will be on display for inspection throughout the day.

Kerry County Council officials will be available to discuss aspects of the project on a one-to-one basis with landowners and interested parties during the hours specified.