Council to focus on population swell due to tourists in appeal for government funding

Kerry County Council will be focusing on the over two million visitors that come to the county annually, when making an appeal for government funding.

That’s according to CEO Moira Murrell, who was speaking about the Local Government Funding (Baseline) Review.

This will look at the way councils are funded by central government for some day to day expenses; since 2015, they’ve been financed through the Local Property Tax, but this is now being reviewed.





Kerry County Council is to make a submission to the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government detailing a number of issues they believe are important in determining the amount of funding the county gets from central government.

These include the swell in population due to tourists, the fact that two-thirds of Kerry’s population live in rural areas, and the ageing population.

The county’s geography with its three peninsulas is also another factor being considered, as well as managing the almost 4,900km of roads, and the low commercial rates base in comparison to other counties.

The consultation process is open until the 3rd of July; and it’s intended a report will be presented to the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government in August.