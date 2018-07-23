Council examining if new house build target is achievable

Kerry County Council is examining if it’s possible to reach a new target for house builds this year.

Central government has announced a revised Capital Housing Programme which has updated targets for all local authorities.

It’s aim for Kerry is that 107 housing units are newly constructed this year, however the council was only planning to have 93 finished by year end.





The council says it’s currently examining all options available to achieve this higher target, these include turnkey developments, acquisitions, and long-term leasing.

The Capital Housing Programme has set a target for Kerry County Council of 1,544 new housing units by 2021.