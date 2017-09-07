Council to examine proposal for adult exercise equipment for Tralee

A proposal to put adult exercise equipment in place in Tralee Town Park is to be investigated.

The equipment is already in place in other locations such as the park in Listowel.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Norma Foley raised the matter at the monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District who asked the council to investigate if the equipment could be put in place in Tralee Town Park or any other appropriate public space.

The council says it will examine the feasibility of the request which is dependent on securing a location and funding.