Council to erect signage on Conor Pass to assist motorists in inclement weather

Kerry County Council is to erect signage on the Conor Pass to assist motorists in inclement weather.

At the recent South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting, Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald called on the council to look at the traffic problem on the Conor Pass during times of fog, especially during busy weeks in July and August.

The local authority says it’s developed enhanced signage for the Conor Pass, indicating how far motorists have to travel to the next passing bay.

They say these will be of assistance in conditions of moderate severity, and they’ll be erected in October.

The council says when conditions are particularly poor and are prolonged, they make announcements on local radio and social media.