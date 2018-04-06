Council to enquire about repairs works to N69 in Listowel

Kerry County Council is to enquire if repairs works can be undertaken on the N69 in Listowel.

The national secondary road is managed by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

At the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District, Cllr Jimmy Moloney raised concerns about the condition of the section from Coolnaleen Cross to Mountcoal, and Cllr Aoife Thorton called for works on the John B Keane Road.

The N69 is subject to plans for a bypass of Listowel, planning for which was given the green light last year.

Senior Executive Engineer with Kerry County Council, Eamon Scanlan said it was unlikely works would be done on these two sections ahead of a contractor being appointed for the bypass.

He is, however, to enquire with the National Road Design office in Castleisland if repair works can be undertaken in advance.