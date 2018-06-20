Council encouraging Kerry business people to make views known on waste bye-laws

Kerry County Council is encouraging business people in particular to make their views known on the draft Waste Presentation Bye-laws.

They’ll govern the disposal and collection of domestic and commercial rubbish throughout the county.

The proposed bye-laws include that bins be kept within the curtilage of the premises they serve, other than from 9pm the day before and 6pm on the designated day of collection.





They’re going out on public consultation from July to September, and Director of Services at Kerry County Council, John Breen wants people to get involved in the making of the new bye-laws.

John Breen believes the proposed bye-laws on rubbish collection and disposal will result in a drop in illegal dumping in the county.