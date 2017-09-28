Council to distribute 6,000 leaflets on Japanese Knotweed to landowners

Kerry County Council is to distribute over 6,000 information leaflets on Japanese Knotweed to landowners.

The council says it has already erected signs along public roads where the invasive species exists, advising people not to cut it; these areas will also be treated with herbicide over the next two months.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is carry out a similar programme along national roads.

The local authority is also actively involved in raising awareness around Japanese Knotweed with community groups, Tidy Towns committees, and private landowners.

The council was responding to a question from Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill, who called on them to tackle the invasive species, saying it’s spreading out of control.