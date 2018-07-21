Council to develop list of roads to be prioritised for works

Kerry County Council is to develop a list of roads to be prioritised for works.

It’s under the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s Multi-Annual Restoration Improvement Programme.

The council has received a circular on this and has been requested to prepare and submit a prioritised programme for 2019 – 2021.





Independent Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae wanted 30% of funding ring-fenced for cul de sacs, however management said this wasn’t possible.

The programme will be developed in the coming months and adopted by councillors.