Council to decide by end of May on redevelopment of part of Fitzgerald Stadium

A decision is due by the end of May on a new planning permission application to redevelop part of Killarney’s Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry GAA County Committee has applied to Kerry County Council for permission for the proposal, which when built would complete the redevelopment of the grounds.

Fitzgerald Stadium, which now has a capacity of 38,400, first opened in 1936 and has been the scene of many epic GAA encounters and music concerts since.

In 2009, a €4.8 million upgrade to the Lewis Road end of the grounds was officially opened, including a new terrace, dressing rooms, press and emergency services facilities.

In 2008, permission was granted by Kerry County Council to reconstruct the existing spectator terrace at the western end of the stadium, with shops and toilets underneath, along with entrance stiles and exits; in 2013, an extension of duration was granted to October 27th this year.

Kerry GAA County Committee has now lodged a new application to Kerry County Council for a ten-year permission to re-construct the terrace and scoreboard at the western end of the stadium, with shops and toilets underneath.

The application also seeks to re-construct part of the wall on the western boundary, and to build new entrance stiles and exit gates.

Planners are due to decide on the application by May 29th.