Council to contact Irish Water about testing water supplies for radon

Kerry County Council is to contact Irish Water about testing water supplies for radon.

Councillor Michael Gleeson raised the issue at the council’s monthly meeting, after he recently became aware of a woman suffering fatigue, who was told by her GP to check radon levels in her well.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas, which is colourless and odourless, and the EPA says up to 250 cases of lung cancer annually can be linked to it.

The Kerry Independent Alliance Councillor says it’s only homes whose supply is classed as ground water that may have a cause for concern.

He called on the council to ask Irish Water for clarification on the testing of well water supplies for traces of radon, and if its presence has the potential to be detrimental to human health.