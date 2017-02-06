Council considers compulsory purchase order for new Killarney cemetery land

Kerry County Council is considering using compulsory purchase powers to acquire the land for the new Killarney burial ground.

The authority still hasn’t bought the site in Knockeenduff but they’re in negotiations with the landowner, despite the current cemetery in Aghadoe running out of plots.

Killarney Municipal District Independent Councillor Maura Healy-Rae recently said she believes there are only between three and seven double plots remaining in Aghadoe cemetery.

Kerry County Council says there are a limited number of spaces left in the existing burial.

Director of Services Charlie O’Sullivan says securing a new burial ground site to serve the needs of Killarney town is an absolute priority.

The council says it’s actively pursuing the acquisition of lands, and is still negotiating with the landowner.

They say however that the use of compulsory purchase powers is being considered to secure suitable lands.