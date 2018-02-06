Council considering three more pedestrianisation trial periods for Killarney Street

Kerry County Council is to consider three more trial periods for the pedestrianisation of a Killarney Street.

At a recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District, councillors discussed the proposed dates and times for the closure of Plunkett Street to traffic.

Plunkett Street in Killarney was pedestrianised in August of last year as part of a trial, with vehicle access restricted during the day.

Kerry County Council is considering a number of trail periods this year, with access restricted from 10:30 AM until 7:30 AM, meaning a three-hour window will exist each day for vehicles to use the street.

The following dates are being considered: April 1st – 9th; May 11th – 21st; and all of July and August.

Most councillors were in favour of the trial periods; however, Kerry County Council says the effects of each trial will determine whether or not the next one will take place.

No decision was made at the recent MD meeting, and a public consultation process will begin in the coming weeks.