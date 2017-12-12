Council to consider artistic volunteerism proposal in Kerry towns and villages

Kerry County Council Arts Office is to look at a proposal which could see people volunteer their artistic and creative talents to improve and enhance towns and villages around the county.

Mayor of Tralee, Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Foley tabled a motion at the recent meeting of Kerry County Council to co-ordinate volunteers in donating their talents to towns and villages currently in decline or disrepair.

The enhancements, she said, would do much to improve the visual aspect of towns and villages in the county.

Kerry County Council said the Arts Office would look at how the proposal could be advanced.