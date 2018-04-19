Council CEO says Brussels trip will put Kerry in the spotlight

Kerry County Council needs to put its best foot forward, according to its Chief Executive.

Nine Kerry county councillors and three senior council officials will travel to Brussels next week for meetings and to engage with Ireland South MEPs on matters of interest to Kerry.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council Moira Murrell, who was responding to questions on the benefits of the trip, says a number of events during the two-day event will address matters relating to the county, including maritime, housing, digital and rural issues.

She says the council doesn’t travel often, and the chosen delegation has the ability to engage with EU officials and politicians on a range of topics.

The Chief Executive adds the council is aiming to put Kerry in the spotlight.