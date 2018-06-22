Council carrying out project appraisal of Dale Road

Kerry County Council is currently carrying out a project appraisal of the Dale Road.

Also known at the Rathscannel road, it’s the R556 between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, and a 2.2km section of the bog road has subsided, and has been the scene of many accidents.

The council was given approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland earlier in the year to carry out an appraisal, which includes some element of design.





The local authority had to wait for guidelines to be issued before doing this; this has since happened and the appraisal is due to be completed and submitted by July.

The details were revealed by the council in response to a question from Ballybunion Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley, who sought an update on the situation.