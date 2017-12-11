Council can’t commit to new Ballybunion toilets being ready for June Bank Holiday

The council can’t give a commitment that new public toilets for Ballybunion’s men’s beach will be ready for the June Bank Holiday weekend.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting, local Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley called on the local authority to speed up the works.

Kerry County Council says every effort will be made to have the toilets open for the 2018 summer season, but there’s a considerable amount of work to be completed in that time frame.

The current men’s beach toilets were built in the 1950s; plans for the upgrade include a viewing area and telescope on the roof of the building, which would become a tourist feature and allow the public to view Loop Head.