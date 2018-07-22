Council asked if it’s planning to develop gold-plated urinals in Ardfert

Kerry County Council was asked if it’s planning to develop gold-plated urinals in Ardfert, after it made a submission for more funding for the project.

Sinn Féin Cllr Toireasa Ferris questioned why the council has applied for €100,000, after it was previously allocated €100,000 for the development of toilets and coach parking in the village.

It’s one of 12 projects that have been submitted by the council under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme 2018.





The council says the submissions have a good geographical spread, reflect economic and community needs, and have the potential to unlock further investment.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will announce which projects will be funded by the end of August.