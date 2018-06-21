Council applying for planning permission to develop 20 social houses in Ballybunion

Kerry County Council is applying for planning permission to develop 20 social houses in Ballybunion.

It’s published the notice for the part 8 process; this is where planning is sought for council developments.

It’s to comprise 10 two-bedroom units and 10 three-beds in Marconi, along with landscaping, an access road, and parking.





The plans can be viewed at county buildings in Tralee, the Listowel MD office, and on the council’s website up until the 20th of July.

Submissions or observations can be made until the 3rd of August.